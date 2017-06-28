Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,250
Invoice$29,657
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG42 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechTelematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
Length,Overall (in)171.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3130 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars