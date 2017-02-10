Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$399,500
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG13 MPG
Basics
Engine12 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
TechRemote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)188.2 in
Height,Overall (in)44.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4085 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters