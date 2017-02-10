2017 Lamborghini Aventador

2017 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $399,500

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    13 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    12 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    44.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4085 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters