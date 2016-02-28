2017 Kia Sportage Specs

2017 Kia Sportage EX AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,200
  • Invoice
    $25,830
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.8 in, 65.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3448 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.3, 16.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD