Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,200
-
Invoice$25,830
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechKeyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)64.8 in, 65.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3448 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.3, 16.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD