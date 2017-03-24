Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,800
-
Invoice$21,561
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG28 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechCargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Cloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)163 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3232 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.2
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon