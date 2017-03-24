2017 Kia Soul Specs

2017 Kia Soul ! Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,800
  • Invoice
    $21,561
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    163 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3232 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.2
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon