Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,600
Invoice$38,163
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
Seats3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.4 in
Length,Overall (in)187.4 in
Height,Overall (in)66.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4101 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD