2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento SX V6 AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,600
  • Invoice
    $38,163

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4101 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD