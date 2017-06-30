Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,700
-
Invoice$27,638
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)187.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3840 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD