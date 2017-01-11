Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$36,090
Invoice$33,481
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
TechCruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3594 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars