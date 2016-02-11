2017 Kia Optima Hybrid
Pricing
MSRP
$25,995
Invoice
$24,350
Fuel
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
MPG
42 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Back-Up Camera,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Hands-Free Liftgate,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C,
Climate Control
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)
191.1 in
Height,Overall (in)
57.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3486 lbs
Other Details