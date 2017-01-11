Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,440
Invoice$23,755
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
TechHands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsSeat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3362 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars