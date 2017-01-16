2017 Kia Niro Specs

2017 Kia Niro EX FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,700
  • Invoice
    $24,405
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    49 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3161 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD