Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,700
-
Invoice$24,405
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG49 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Premium Sound System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechCargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Leather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)171.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3161 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD