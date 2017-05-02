Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,000
Invoice$24,426
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechCargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)171.3 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2925 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars