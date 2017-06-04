As I spent a week in the 2017 Kia Cadenza, I heard the same refrain again and again, "That's a Kia?" The incredulity was understandable, since Kia built up a reputation as an economy brand, yet the Cadenza shows off elegantly subtle styling.

The front end in particular gives the Cadenza presence. Departing from the Tiger Nose grille of other Kia vehicles, the Cadenza presents a refined-looking lateral slot with vertical bars, bookended by LED headlights accented by snazzy zig-zag parking lights.

Looks aside, the Cadenza proved a comfortable driver for day-to-day trips, with very modern electronics for driver assist and in the dashboard. However, it also showed me that not all Apple CarPlay implementations are equal.

Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow

Kia's second largest sedan, the Cadenza comes in a little bigger than a Lexus ES or Mercedes-Benz E-class, and a little smaller than a Chevrolet Impala or Ford Taurus. By size, it comes closest to the Buick LaCrosse, which also seems a likely competitor in the premium sedan game.

Enhancing the premium feel, Kia loaned me a top-trim Cadenza Limited, which not only carries driver assist features such as adaptive cruise control and a Harman Kardon audio system, but piles on the interior class with quilted leather on the seats. Below the Limited, Kia offers trims for the Cadenza called Technology and Premium, the last being the bottom tier. The approximately $12,000 delta in pricing between top and bottom trims might make some buyers wish for a more robust option list, but these different tiers are largely mono-spec.

Beyond the lux and tech trimmings, all Cadenzas run the same drivetrain and suspension. Under the hood, the direct injection and naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6 generates 290 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, turning the front wheels through an eight speed automatic transmission. And no adaptive suspension here, just a firm and pliant conventional MacPherson strut up front and multi-link at the rear setup.

Also standard across the Cadenza trims, Kia supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, showing up on a 7-inch screen for the base Premium model, and an 8-inch screen for the Technology and Limited trims. Those two upper trims include onboard navigation, although with smartphone integration you don't really need it.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow

I'm generally pleased with the 8-inch navigation infotainment system in the Cadenza Limited. This responsive touchscreen-operated system uses an intuitive interface and doesn't try to do too much. It includes onboard navigation, stereo and a Bluetooth hands-free phone system. The home screen shows navigation, audio and a few menu items in three windows.

The one sticking point I found with this system was how it relies on Apple CarPlay for audio playback from an iPhone, rather than including its own native iPhone audio integration software. That may not sound like a bad thing, but when I plugged my phone into the car's USB port, but still used the Cadenza's onboard navigation, it ran Apple CarPlay and its own system in parallel. In this admitted corner case, voice command goes to Apple CarPlay, so I could not use voice to set a destination or cancel a route in the car's own navigation system.

Why would I want to use the Cadenza's own navigation over Apple's? Data use aside, the Cadenza shows turn-by-turn directions in its head-up display, an incredibly useful piece of technology that projects information on the windshield. The Cadenza's head-up display also shows vehicle speed and whether cars are in your blind spot. The high-resolution projection looks very good, and made it so I rarely looked down at the instrument cluster.

The main reason I found to look at the instrument cluster was to set the Cadenza's drive mode. Pushing a button on the console, I cycled through Comfort, Eco, Sport and Smart modes. Each adjusted throttle, transmission and steering, but not the suspension, which is fixed. While the first three modes are self-explanatory, detuning or sharpening throttle response, Smart mode attempts to gauge your current driving style and automatically adjust. For example, in stop-and-go traffic the system might engage Eco mode, as you don't need quick throttle response.

Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

I could not really discern when Smart changed between Comfort and Eco modes, and I never felt it engage Sport mode. Either I didn't drive the Cadenza hard enough, or Sport requires that the driver set it.