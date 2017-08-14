2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler Winter 4x4
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,445
  • Invoice
    $29,104

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Targa Roof, Convertible Hardtop

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    164.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size