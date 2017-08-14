Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,445
Invoice$29,104
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofTarga Roof, Convertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechBluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)95.4 in
Length,Overall (in)164.3 in
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size