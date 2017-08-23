2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review:

Excelling in the rocks, mud and dirt

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
View full gallery
Starting at $27,895
  • Engine V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain Four Wheel Drive
  • MPG 18 MPG
  • Passenger Capacity 5
  • Body Type SUVs
Get a Dealer Quote

Roadshow Editors' Rating

7.9 Overall
  • Performance 9
  • Features 9
  • Design 8
  • Media & Connectivity 5

The Good The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited is an excellent off-road vehicle. It has all the mechanical goodies to make your dreams of dirt adventure come true.

The Bad You'll have to suffer when driving on the pavement. Sure, the road noise and floaty drive may be part of the Wrangler's charm...but only for the first few hundred miles. The infotainment system is merely average, offering outdated Garmin maps and no backup camera.

The Bottom Line The Wrangler Rubicon lets drivers take on whatever endeavor they choose, but they may pay for it in on-road comfort and media connectivity.

Model year 2017 changes:

  •  LED headlights and fog lamps are now standard on Sahara and Rubicon models, optional on Sport and Sport S.
  • Cold Weather Group for Sport S and Rubicon now includes BF Goodrich KO2 tires, engine block heater, all-weather slush mats, heated seats and remote start, plus the contents of the Power Convenience Group. 

Editors' note, August 23, 2017: This review was written based on an evaluation of the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited. See the changes for the 2017 model year above.

I stopped the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at the bottom of the rock pile. Ahead of me were boulders the size of laundry baskets stacked pell-mell on top of each other. I got out to scout, mentally taking a picture of where I would place each wheel as I climbed the hill. Satisfied, I buckled in, put the Jeep into 4L, locked my front and rear differentials and started rock crawling.

The Jeep has quite a history in the United States. Some even say we would all be speaking German if it weren't for the trusty little four-wheeler. While I'm not one to judge geopolitical events, I will say that the Jeep is as American as Mom and apple pie, eliciting feelings of freedom and independence as no other vehicle can.

2016-jeep-rubicon-unlimited-5.jpg

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Wrangler is the SUV you want in the event of a zombie apocalypse. Even the base Sport is capable in its own right. But you, dear Roadshow readers, are not base kind of folk. You are Unlimited Rubicon folk, the top dawg of 4x4s. With four doors, hence the Unlimited nomenclature, and all the off-road bells and whistles, the Unlimited Rubicon Wrangler is made for getting you into nature, and out of trouble.

2016-jeep-rubicon-unlimited-60.jpg

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine, the Wrangler makes 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard but my tester came with the five-speed automatic. Word on the street is that a diesel, already available in Europe, is in the works for 2017 as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission, but that's straight out of the rumor mill.

Still, this gas-powered dirt genius gets all the off-road goodies a wheeler could want. Dana 44 heavy-duty front and rear locking axles, disconnecting front sway bar, 10 inches of ground clearance; all are essential to getting to the top of the rock pile, but the keys are the 4:1 low gearing and the 4.10 axle ratio. Sure, the axle ratio will cost you about $700, but it puts more torque to each wheel. When paired with the super-low gearing it's possible to crawl over weighty obstacles with low speed and greater control.

Unfortunately, all the axle ratios in the world won't help you if you pick the wrong line. I was halfway up the rock pile before I realized I'd put myself in a precarious situation. The BF Goodrich KO2 tires were trying their damnedest, but I'd gotten a rear wheel up in the air and the rocks were too slick for the remaining three tires to get a purchase. I looked out the door (because of course I had taken the doors off) and realized I was off my intended mark. Had I placed my front driver tire just 2 inches to the left, I would have been OK. As it was, I had no choice but to build a bridge under my open tire with my Maxtrax recovery boards and reverse out of it.

A few bangs and crashes to the skid plates later and I was at the bottom of the rock pile, the Jeep no worse for the wear. My ego, however, was crushed.

Jeep More News and Reviews See all

Watch a stock Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk conquer Hell's Gate
Fiat Chrysler finds a potential suitor in China's Great Wall
The 707-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk costs $86,000
Fiat Chrysler gets the green light for 2017 diesel sales
2018 Jeep Wrangler readies for Los Angeles Auto Show debut

This week on Roadshow

California DMV draws up some pretty harsh self-driving-car regulations
Hybrid pickups are on the way back, thanks to Ford
Ford GT will be the first production car with a Gorilla Glass windshield

Discuss: 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Big Bear...

Guidelines
Log In
Please log in to CNET to comment
Post Comment As...