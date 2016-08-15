2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$37,445
-
Invoice
$35,639
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed M/T,
M/T
Body
-
Body style
SUVs
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
CD Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps
Safety
-
Safety Features
Child Safety Locks,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
116 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
72.6 in
Other Details