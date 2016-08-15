2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Specs

2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4x4

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,445
  • Invoice
    $35,639
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    116 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size