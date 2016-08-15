2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Specs

2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Big Bear 4x4

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,895
  • Invoice
    $27,412
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    116 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size