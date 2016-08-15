2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$34,245
-
Invoice
$32,695
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body style
SUVs
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Automatic Headlights,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
116 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
72.6 in
Other Details