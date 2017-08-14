Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,445
-
Invoice$29,104
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofConvertible Hardtop, Targa Roof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechSteering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)95.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)164.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size