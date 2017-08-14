Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,645
-
Invoice$32,048
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechBluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)95.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)164.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size