Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,445
-
Invoice$29,104
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)95.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)164.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size