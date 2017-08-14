2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler Chief Edition 4x4
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,445
  • Invoice
    $29,104

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    164.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size