Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,445
-
Invoice$29,104
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)95.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)164.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size