2017 Jeep Renegade

2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4x4
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,495
  • Invoice
    $23,066

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    9-Speed A/T, M/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed M/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    166.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3210 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD