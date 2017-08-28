Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,495
Invoice$23,066
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission9-Speed A/T, M/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed M/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsKnee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)166.6 in
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3210 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.7
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD