Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$20,040
-
Invoice$19,802
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)173.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3282 lbs, 3263 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact, Full-Size
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD