2017 Jeep Patriot X

2017 Jeep Patriot Sport 4x4
  • MSRP
    $20,040
  • Invoice
    $19,802

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3282 lbs, 3263 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact, Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD