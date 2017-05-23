2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4
Pricing
-
MSRP
$28,595
-
Invoice
$27,900
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Trip Computer,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights,
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks
-
Air Bags
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats,
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
103.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
173 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
64.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3633 lbs
Other Details