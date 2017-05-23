2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,595
  • Invoice
    $27,900

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    9-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3633 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD