Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$57,700
-
Invoice$54,238
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
-
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.1 in, 113.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4102 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD