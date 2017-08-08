2017 Jaguar F-Pace Specs

2017 Jaguar F-PACE S AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $57,700
  • Invoice
    $54,238
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.1 in, 113.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4102 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD