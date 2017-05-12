Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$44,900
Invoice$41,757
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.2 in
Length,Overall (in)196.4 in
Height,Overall (in)68.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4462 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD