2017 Infiniti QX60

2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,900
  • Invoice
    $41,757

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4462 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD