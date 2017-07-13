Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$36,450
Invoice$33,899
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleWagons
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.4 in
Length,Overall (in)186.8 in
Height,Overall (in)62.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4020 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon