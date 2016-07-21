Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,350
Invoice$35,061
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsSeat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)174.2 in
Height,Overall (in)59.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3475 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.8
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon