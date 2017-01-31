Infiniti's switch to the Q/QX naming convention was a rough one, but we got used to it and most of us have gotten over it by now. I went from loudly lamenting the loss of the familiar G37 to just accepting the Q60. Hey, it's just a name, right? Although, that I start this and all other conversations about the new Q cars with a "remember the G37?" is proof that I'm sort of still complaining, only more subtly.

Helping to transition through this crisis of identity are Infiniti's designers and engineers who have sculpted some of the best looking sport coupes and sedans on the road today. Take, for example, the 2017 Infiniti Q60S Red Sport 400. It's a gorgeous ride with amazing performance to back up the curvaceous and aggressive curb appeal.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

It's a stunner and a thriller, but the 2017 Infiniti is plagued with many small niggles and annoyances that just kept me from ever truly getting used to living with it... and I'm not just talking about the name.

400-horsepower, twin-turbo V6

The Q60 is Infiniti's premium sports coupe and the Q60S is the higher performance variant. However, the Q60S Red Sport 400 that rolled into our garage is a new, even higher-performance variation for this generation.

It builds on the performance upgrades of the Q60S, adding more aggressive styling inspired by the automaker's Eau Rouge concept and filling the wheel arches with large 19-inch wheels. Red-painted sport brakes that are also larger than the standard Q60's peek through the spokes and dual exhaust tips shine from beneath the tidy rear end. Red accented front fender badges proudly showing everyone what you're working with.

That S3.0t badge alludes to the new VR-series turbocharged V6. The VR30DDTT, to be specific, is a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter beast that transforms 14.7 psi of boost into 350 pound-feet of torque and 400 horsepower.

The new engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that sends power to the rear wheels like the performance gods intended. For areas with more rain than shine, there is available a $2,000 all-wheel drive option that also switches from a staggered (with wider rear drive wheels) to a square setup in which all four wheels and tires are the same size.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Both configs feature multiple Drive modes that allow the pilot to fine-tune the coupe's performance. There's the baseline Standard mode, progressively more aggressive Sport and Sport+ settings, a more fuel efficient Eco mode and a low-traction Snow mode. A final Personal profile lets the driver mix and match modes for the steering, engine and suspension.

Digital Dynamic Suspension

The Q60S is no featherweight, even in its sporty Red Sport 400 trim. Fortunately, it packs serious handling technology in the form of the automaker's Digital Dynamic Suspension to help it hustle its heft around corners.

Three suspension settings adjust the performance of its dampers tied to the Standard, Sport and Sport+ drive modes. Even the base tune is quite sporty and firm, but the coupe doesn't ride too harshly. Still, you'll want to dodge those potholes if you don't want to be jostled around.

I'm OK with the slightly bumpy ride, but was annoyed by the amount of road noise at cruising speeds. I get that this is a sport coupe, but as a luxury sport coupe, I shouldn't have to shout to hold a conversation or crank the Bose audio system nearly to max.

The steer-by-wire Direct Adaptive Steering system boasts good responsiveness be seems to trade fingertip feel for a few miles per gallon worth of efficiency. That said, I think it feels good enough for the Q60's luxury-performance ambitions and has a decent weight in the Sport modes.

The gas pedal that pushes back

The Q60S' various drive modes include an Eco mode that adjusts the throttle response and performance to boost efficiency. This driving mode also activates one of the coupe's most annoying features: the active eco pedal.

Infiniti integrates a haptic servo feedback into the accelerator pedal to provide variable resistance to pedal pressure. Get a bit lead-footed pulling away from a traffic light and the eco pedal may resist against the pedal's travel, create a false-stopping point at half of the pedal's travel, or even push back against your foot as if to say, "lighten up."

It's a gentle push that is easy enough to overpower with my foot, but the variable resistance created a lot of inconsistency to my throttle inputs. It's easy to accidentally push back too hard when the pedal resists during a pass or merge and end up with much more throttle than intended. An inconsistent throttle with 400 nervous horsepower on the other end is a recipe for disaster, which I almost learned the hard way during my week of testing the Red Sport 400 in the rain.