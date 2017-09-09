2017 Infiniti Q60 Sport AWD
Pricing
-
MSRP
$50,300
-
Invoice
$46,779
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
22 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
7-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio,
Premium Sound System,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Mirror Memory,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats,
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Seat Memory,
Bucket Seats,
Power Passenger Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.7 in,
184.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
54.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3898 lbs,
4020 lbs
Other Details