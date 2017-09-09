2017 Infiniti Q60 Sport AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $50,300
  • Invoice
    $46,779

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.7 in, 184.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3898 lbs, 4020 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1, 20
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars