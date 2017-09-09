Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$38,950
Invoice$36,224
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)184.7 in, 184.4 in
Height,Overall (in)54.9 in, 54.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3727 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.1, 21.1, 20
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars