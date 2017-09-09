2017 Infiniti Q60

2017 Infiniti Q60 2.0t RWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $38,950
  • Invoice
    $36,224

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.7 in, 184.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.9 in, 54.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3727 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.1, 21.1, 20
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars