Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,600
-
Invoice$21,505
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG28 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCargo Shade, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)167.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2877 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars