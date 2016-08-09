Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,950
Invoice$26,687
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofDual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)176.2 in
Height,Overall (in)64.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3499 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD