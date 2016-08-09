2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson Value AWD
  • MSRP
    $27,950
  • Invoice
    $26,687

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3499 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD