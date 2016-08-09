2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson Sport AWD
  • MSRP
    $27,300
  • Invoice
    $26,076

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Hands-Free Liftgate, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3499 lbs, 3686 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD