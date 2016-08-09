Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,300
Invoice$26,076
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Hands-Free Liftgate, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)176.2 in
Height,Overall (in)64.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3499 lbs, 3686 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD