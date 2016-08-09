Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,800
Invoice$26,546
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)176.2 in
Height,Overall (in)64.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3532 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD