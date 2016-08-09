Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,150
-
Invoice$23,115
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG28 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)64.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3369 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD