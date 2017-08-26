Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,150
Invoice$25,664
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechKeyless Start, Cruise Control, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesBlind Spot Monitor, Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.1 in
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3380 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars