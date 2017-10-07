2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 2.0L
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,000
  • Invoice
    $24,724

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    42 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Hands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3497 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars