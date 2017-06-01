2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,100
-
Invoice
$26,024
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
22 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
185 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
66.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3794 lbs
Other Details