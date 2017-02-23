2017 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid
Pricing
-
MSRP
$22,200
-
Invoice
$21,504
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
58 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
HD Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Keyless Start,
Hands-Free Liftgate,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
176 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.1 in,
56.9 in
Other Details