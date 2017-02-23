2017 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Specs

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,500
  • Invoice
    $28,439
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Electric Fuel System, Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
  • MPGe
    136
  • Battery Range (mi)
    110

Basics

  • Engine
    Electric Motor
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 1-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Telematics, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3164 lbs

Other Details

  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars