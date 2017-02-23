2017 Hyundai IONIQ Electric
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$29,500
-
Invoice
$28,439
Fuel
Basics
-
Engine
Electric Motor
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
1-Speed A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Telematics,
Hands-Free Liftgate,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Side Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
176 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3164 lbs
Other Details
-
EPA Classification
Large Cars