2017 Hyundai Elantra
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$20,250
-
Invoice
$19,550
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
32 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Hands-Free Liftgate,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Rear Bench Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
56.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2767 lbs
Other Details