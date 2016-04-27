2017 Hyundai Elantra Specs

2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 2.0L Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $20,250
  • Invoice
    $19,550
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2767 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars