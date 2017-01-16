2017 Hyundai Elantra
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$20,650
-
Invoice
$19,928
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
35 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
7-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Keyless Start,
Back-Up Camera,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Hands-Free Liftgate,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
56.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2857 lbs
Other Details