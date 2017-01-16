2017 Hyundai Elantra Specs

2017 Hyundai Elantra ECO 1.4T DCT

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $20,650
  • Invoice
    $19,928
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    35 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Hands-Free Liftgate, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2857 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars