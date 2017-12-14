Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,100
Invoice$31,799
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112 in
Length,Overall (in)193.7 in
Height,Overall (in)57.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3684 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars