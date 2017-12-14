2017 Hyundai Azera

2017 Hyundai Azera 3.3L
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $34,100
  • Invoice
    $31,799

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3684 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars