Yes, the 2017 Honda Ridgeline is a real truck. Despite its unibody construction, at which some truck guys turn up their noses, the Ridgeline is capable of meeting the towing and hauling needs of most midsize truck buyers, whether that's taking the boat out for the weekend, hauling the S2000 to track day or just helping a friend or family member move house.

Like the previous generation, this new 2017 Ridgeline is teeming with clever features that make it easy to live with as a daily driver, a clever bed that features a dual-action tailgate and in-bed trunk, and a spacious cabin that's just as flexible as the bed out back. Unlike the previous generation, the new model features a conventional truck-shaped silhouette that's much more attractive than the old model, which sort of looked like the Pizza Hut logo when viewed from the side.

280-horsepower V6 engine

It's no secret that the Honda Ridgeline is powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 engine that you'll find breathing life into the 2016 Pilot SUV. In both vehicles, the engine is rated at 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. That torque is multiplied by a six-speed automatic transmission, the only gearbox available to the Ridgeline, and is either sent to the front wheels or split between all four wheels via Honda's i-VTM4 on-demand all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Terrain Management (ITM) software.

The all-wheel drive system is capable of torque vectoring (actively sending power to the outside wheels) when cornering to reduce the turning radius and reverse torque vectoring (boosting torque to the inside) while changing lanes at highway speeds to improve stability. Meanwhile, the ITM software has programs to optimize traction on the road and in snowy, muddy and sandy off-road conditions.

The all-wheel drive Ridgeline is rated at 18 mpg in the city, 25 on the highway and 21 mpg combined. This estimate is reinforced by my average of 23.6 mpg over a day (and well over 100 miles) of initial testing. During extended testing with the various members of Roadshow's staff and use as a production vehicle, the pickup has averaged between 20 and 21 mpg over the course of nearly 3,000 miles. The Ridgeline features an Eco mode, activated by a button on the dashboard, that tunes the throttle program for maximum efficiency, but I haven't noticed a significant difference in driving characteristics or any advantage to using this mode.

Add 1 mpg to each of economy estimates for the front-wheel drive variant, a new option for this generation that was added after Honda noticed that 66 percent of Toyota Tacomas sold in the large California market are 2WD models and that 63 percent of its own Pilot SUVs are sold in FWD configuration.

Unibody capability, not an oxymoron

The previous generation Ridgeline stood apart from the rest of its class due to its unibody construction, as opposed to the body-over-frame setup that most modern pickups use. This new 2017 model continues that tradition with a unibody that is 28 percent stiffer than the previous generation and significantly stiffer than its ladder-framed contemporaries.

Again, the Ridgeline shares its platform and chassis design with the new Pilot SUV, but about 50 percent of the suspension components and the truck's subframe have been beefed up, lightened or strengthened for the Ridgeline to better accommodate the conditions and demands of pickup truck stuff.

I was able to test the Ridgeline back-to-back with the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado on a medium-duty off-road test that included climbing a muddy incline, navigating loose sand, articulating over uneven terrain and climbing a very steep hill. I didn't negotiate any terrain as extreme as what I experienced while solo testing the Tacoma earlier that year, but the Ridgeline remained composed over the course set before it.

Where the Ridgeline really stands apart from the competition is at speed on uneven, washboard dirt trails. Its stiffer chassis was significantly quieter over the ribbed surface at about 35 mph than either the Tacoma or Colorado and seemed to rattle and shake about less. Its independent multilink rear suspension was better able to soak up the bumps, which created a more planted feeling and better handling when booking it down a dirt trail. Of the three trucks, the Ridgeline is the one I'd pick if I had to spend an entire day in the saddle.

Compared with the previous model, this new Ridgeline has a more trucklike silhouette with a 90-degree transition between the bed and the cab that should help the Ridgeline appeal to those who, like me, found the previous model's design offputting. On the other hand, the new look is more generic, but that's often the other side of the double-edged sword of designing for broader appeal.

Gone are the buttresses between the cab and the bed which, in addition to improving the look, also improves side access to the forward area of the truck's bed. Despite there being a panel cutline between the bed and cab, Honda assures me that the two parts are joined as one piece beneath the exterior panels. Joined from top to bottom via spot welds and industrial adhesive, the Ridgeline should avoid the bed shake that sometimes plagues conventional pickups over bumpy surfaces.

The Ridgeline boasts a 5,000-pound towing capacity for the all-wheel drive variant. That's middle-of-the-road when compared with the likes of the Colorado and Nissan Frontier, but should be plenty for the average midsize pickup truck owner's expectations. I was able to test the Ridgeline while launching a small, 3,500-pound motorboat and, later, while trailering a Honda Pioneer side-by-side ATV and a TRX ATV with a combined weight of about 4,000 pounds. In both situations, I found the pickup to be capable of handling the loads with relative ease. Towing hardware to accommodate up to 600 pounds of tongue weight is standard equipment for the AWD Ridgeline, but optional trailer brake controllers were equipped for both of these demonstrations.

Later, our own Emme Hall used the Ridgeline for extended testing, stating that the pickup towed a 3,020-pound trailer over 1,000 miles "easily." An experienced desert truck racer, she continues to jokingly call the unibody Ridgeline a "fake truck," but I'd wager that she's enjoying it as much as the rest of our editors.

For the front-wheel driven Ridgeline, towing capacity drops to 3,500 pounds with a 420-pound tongue weight. The front-driven model also features a slightly lower ride-height. Payload, for both the FWD and AWD Ridgeline, is 1,584 pounds, enough to load an ATV, motorbike or a hell of a lot of mulch without significantly affecting the Ridgeline's on-road manners.