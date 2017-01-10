2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 2WD
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $36,605
  • Invoice
    $33,462

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4118 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD