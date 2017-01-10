Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$36,605
-
Invoice$33,462
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111 in
-
Length,Overall (in)194.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)69.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4118 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD