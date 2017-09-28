Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,315
Invoice$21,700
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG31 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.8 in
Length,Overall (in)169.1 in
Height,Overall (in)63.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2933 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD