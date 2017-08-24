Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$16,090
Invoice$15,667
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG32 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.6 in
Length,Overall (in)160 in
Height,Overall (in)60 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2513 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.6
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon