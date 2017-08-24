Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$18,800
-
Invoice$18,293
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)99.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)160 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2630 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.6
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon