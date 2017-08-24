2017 Honda Fit

2017 Honda Fit EX CVT
  • MSRP
    $18,800
  • Invoice
    $18,293

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    99.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    160 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2630 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    10.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon