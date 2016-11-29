Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,495
Invoice$30,494
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG30 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechCargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)180.6 in
Height,Overall (in)66.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3397 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD