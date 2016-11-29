2017 Honda CR-V Specs

2017 Honda CR-V Touring 2WD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,495
  • Invoice
    $30,494
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3397 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD